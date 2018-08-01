Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.86 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDSO. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

MDSO stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.57. Medidata Solutions has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $88.87.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $752,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,478. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,732 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

