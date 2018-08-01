Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124,980 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director G Steven Dawson purchased 5,662 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $81,589.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPW opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $205.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.