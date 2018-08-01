MediBloc [QRC20] Hits Market Capitalization of $12.65 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and $393,609.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,628.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.21 or 0.05513287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $764.86 or 0.10035176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.01020045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.01648552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00200750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.02611687 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00361898 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000469 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

