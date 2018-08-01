MediBloc [QRC] Price Reaches $0.0066 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC] has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,571.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.36 or 0.05525244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $759.88 or 0.10059765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.01024737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.01637774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00202164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.02637929 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00361656 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . MediBloc [QRC]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

