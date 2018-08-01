Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (MDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 5400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.51.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.60 million. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th.

In related news, insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds purchased 253,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,829,658.00.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

