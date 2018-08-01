MDU Resources Group (MDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 184,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 579,758 shares.The stock last traded at $27.56 and had previously closed at $26.48.

MDU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “$29.34” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 342,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169,492 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 196.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 74.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 382,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.