MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Short Interest Update

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,247,483 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the June 29th total of 854,791 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 98,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 48,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group opened at $29.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “$29.34” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

