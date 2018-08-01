MCBC (MCFT) Given News Impact Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MCBC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.7216276852227 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MCBC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,247. The company has a market capitalization of $457.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.70. MCBC has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. MCBC had a return on equity of 130.22% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that MCBC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MCBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MCBC in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MCBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

In other news, insider Terry D. Mcnew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Oxley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $119,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

