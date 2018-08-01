MCAP Achieves Market Cap of $305,480.00 (MCAP)

MCAP (CURRENCY:MCAP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, MCAP has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One MCAP token can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. MCAP has a market cap of $305,480.00 and $2,513.00 worth of MCAP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MCAP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00391071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00178668 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00025951 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About MCAP

MCAP’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. MCAP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,490,000 tokens. The official website for MCAP is bitcoingrowthfund.com/mcap . MCAP’s official Twitter account is @MCAPlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

MCAP Token Trading

MCAP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCAP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCAP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCAP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCAP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.