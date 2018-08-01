Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Shares Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $65.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $45.90. Approximately 33,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 281,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $578.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

