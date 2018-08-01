Mattel (MAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have underperformed the industry over the past year. We expect the dismal performance to continue after the company reported wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter of 2018. Not only the loss of 56 cents underperformed the consensus mark, it also was wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss. Net revenues in the reported quarter declined 15% year over year. Per management, the Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation will continue to impact Mattel’s performance in the near term. Further, tighter retail inventory and underperforming brands weighed on Mattel. Estimates for loss have also widened for 2018. However, Mattel expects its Cars franchise, strategic investments in emerging markets and key power brands — Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price — to drive growth. Efforts to achieve cumulative cost savings and enhanced margins are positives.”

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 99,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,734. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mattel has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $840.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 13,860.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

