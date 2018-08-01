Mastercard Inc (MA) is Oakmont Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Oakmont Corp boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 6.6% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mastercard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,524,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $987,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $198.00 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $127.40 and a 1 year high of $214.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

