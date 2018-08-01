Mastercard Inc (MA) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,601 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 87.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

Mastercard opened at $198.00 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $127.40 and a 52-week high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,095,783.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.