MasTec (MTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MasTec opened at $46.55 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. MasTec has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasTec from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

