Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $10.10 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,613,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie opened at $92.23 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 211.78%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $1,749,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

