Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,927,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $448,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Blackstone Group opened at $34.92 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 82.56%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

