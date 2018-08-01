Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $357.79 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,196,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,599 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $357,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,610 shares of company stock worth $2,727,593. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods opened at $57.65 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.