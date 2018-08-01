Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.17 Billion Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,398,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280,448 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.26% of Citigroup worth $2,168,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 100.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 535,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

Citigroup opened at $71.89 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

