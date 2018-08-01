Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stake Lessened by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

Shares of Marriott International opened at $127.84 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $96.90 and a 52 week high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 41.82% and a net margin of 6.29%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $607,558.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $449,128.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,160,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,773. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

