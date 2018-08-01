Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marlin Business Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1456299404623 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Marlin Business Services traded down $0.05, hitting $30.75, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.88. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 11.98%. research analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $169,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

