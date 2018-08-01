Markel (MKL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,226.95

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,226.95 and last traded at $1,214.26, with a volume of 3292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,160.00.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,237.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,147.55, for a total transaction of $229,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,538,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,790,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $1,553,672. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

