Mark Douglas Mickleborough Purchases 2,000 Shares of Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) Stock

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.79 per share, with a total value of C$61,580.00.
Mark Douglas Mickleborough also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 26th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough acquired 180 shares of Currency Exchange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,490.00.
- On Tuesday, July 24th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough acquired 850 shares of Currency Exchange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,222.50.
Currency Exchange International stock opened at C$30.90 on Wednesday. Currency Exchange International Corp has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$31.77.
Currency Exchange International Company Profile
Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.
