Mark Douglas Mickleborough Purchases 2,000 Shares of Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) Stock

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.79 per share, with a total value of C$61,580.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough acquired 180 shares of Currency Exchange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,490.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough acquired 850 shares of Currency Exchange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,222.50.

Currency Exchange International stock opened at C$30.90 on Wednesday. Currency Exchange International Corp has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$31.77.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.33 million for the quarter.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

