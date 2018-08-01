Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.17, reaching $7.23, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 21,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,674. The stock has a market cap of $291.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 307,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 491,126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

