Marianne Laing Hay Acquires 25,000 Shares of European Wealth Group Ltd (EWG) Stock

European Wealth Group Ltd (LON:EWG) insider Marianne Laing Hay bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,250 ($5,584.02).
Shares of European Wealth Group traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01), reaching GBX 16.50 ($0.22), during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 640. European Wealth Group Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.50 ($0.70).
About European Wealth Group
