Marianne Laing Hay Acquires 25,000 Shares of European Wealth Group Ltd (EWG) Stock

European Wealth Group Ltd (LON:EWG) insider Marianne Laing Hay bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,250 ($5,584.02).

Shares of European Wealth Group traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01), reaching GBX 16.50 ($0.22), during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 640. European Wealth Group Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

About European Wealth Group

European Wealth Group Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

