Marathon Oil (MRO) Posts Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

MRO traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. 12,609,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,713,371. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,756,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after buying an additional 575,567 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,273,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after buying an additional 55,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,820,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after buying an additional 144,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

