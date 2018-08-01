Marathon Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $29,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 54.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 43,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth $196,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth $398,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 127.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 112,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 62,993 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,298,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,517 shares during the period.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Grupo Televisa SAB opened at $19.88 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $27.37.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

