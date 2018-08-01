Marathon Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,755 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.40% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 250,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA opened at $13.74 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $322.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.36 million. equities research analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BVN. ValuEngine downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.