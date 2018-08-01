Manulife Financial (MFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$8.75 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

Shares of Manulife Financial traded down C$0.03, reaching C$24.13, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 356,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,810. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.11 and a 52 week high of C$27.77.

In related news, insider Stephani Kingsmill sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.77, for a total value of C$153,574.00. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.77, for a total value of C$72,749.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$29.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.90.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

