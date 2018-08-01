Mantech International (MANT) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mantech International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.75.

MANT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 273,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Mantech International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter R. Fatzinger, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

