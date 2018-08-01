Manhattan Associates (MANH) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

MANH stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.24. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 68.14%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 16,280 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $702,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

