Manhattan Associates (MANH) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
MANH stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.24. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.21.
In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 16,280 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $702,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.
