Man Group (EMG) PT Raised to GBX 185

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Man Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 192 ($2.52) to GBX 214 ($2.81) in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175.50 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Man Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.21 ($2.59).

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 182.75 ($2.40) on Wednesday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.49 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.20 ($2.88).

In related news, insider Sandy Rattray sold 303,865 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54), for a total transaction of £586,459.45 ($770,541.91).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

