Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 166,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 345,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 82,664 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $904,000.

IEMG stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

