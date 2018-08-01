MagneGas (MNGA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 32500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on MagneGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. MagneGas had a negative return on equity of 146.19% and a negative net margin of 304.45%. sell-side analysts predict that MagneGas Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MagneGas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 20.36% of MagneGas worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagneGas Company Profile

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. The company also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2.

