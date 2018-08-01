Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) were down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $245.24 and last traded at $260.09. Approximately 608,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (up from $191.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -101.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.33. equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc R. Schneebaum sold 10,099 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,058.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Taub sold 73,526 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total value of $21,135,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,625 shares of company stock worth $104,527,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

