Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mack Cali Realty earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.1730502369254 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty opened at $19.47 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $138.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Demarco bought 68,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $1,374,216.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Gantcher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,216 in the last three months. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.