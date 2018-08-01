LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 194.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 114,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 75,939 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,777,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 487.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 293,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 243,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth about $2,977,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In other news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $91,023.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $387,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $521,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,263.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $9,389,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. opened at $137.56 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $141.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.