LVW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Park City Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 601,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 million, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. analysts predict that Park City Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park City Group news, insider Randall K. Fields bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $82,515. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner.

