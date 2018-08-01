Lumber Liquidators (LL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NYSE LL opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $695.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth $206,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

