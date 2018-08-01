Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 209,511 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $62,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 52,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies opened at $99.34 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $92.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

