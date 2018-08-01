Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $79.21 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Baidu worth $79,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Baidu opened at $247.18 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $207.74 and a 12-month high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

