Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 16,439.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,921 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.26% of Concho Resources worth $54,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,577,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after purchasing an additional 184,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,461,000 after purchasing an additional 96,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $84,087,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.63.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 0.96. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

