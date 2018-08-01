Longbow Research Analysts Give Veoneer (VNE) a $49.00 Price Target

Longbow Research set a $49.00 price target on Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“The EV/Sales multiple is currently 1.6x 2019 forecasts. Our $49 price target is based on a 1.3x EV/Sales multiple on our 2020 forecasts and $0.4B cash burn.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.07.

NYSE:VNE opened at $52.30 on Friday. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veoneer stock. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,897,000. Veoneer comprises about 0.3% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

