Logitech International (LOGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Logitech International had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $608.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Logitech International traded down $0.47, hitting $43.38, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 5,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.92. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $47.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 179,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $7,113,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,827,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marcel Stolk sold 60,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,420,070.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,101 shares of company stock worth $14,088,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

