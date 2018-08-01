Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32,852.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 483,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 482,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,931,000 after buying an additional 399,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 579.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,427,000 after purchasing an additional 331,719 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,001.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 292,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,001,000 after purchasing an additional 279,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,874,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,610,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.44.

NYSE:LMT opened at $326.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $291.03 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.02%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.