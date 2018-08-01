Local Coin Swap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163,066.00 (LCS)

Local Coin Swap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Local Coin Swap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Local Coin Swap has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $163,066.00 worth of Local Coin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Local Coin Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003602 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00389949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00178151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00026329 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About Local Coin Swap

Local Coin Swap launched on March 15th, 2018. Local Coin Swap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens. Local Coin Swap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ . The Reddit community for Local Coin Swap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Local Coin Swap is medium.com/localcoinswap . Local Coin Swap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

Local Coin Swap Token Trading

Local Coin Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local Coin Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Local Coin Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Local Coin Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

