Lithium Americas (LAC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lithium Americas earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8034375416041 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Lithium Americas traded down $0.10, reaching $3.74, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 181,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,320. The company has a market capitalization of $322.47 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a current ratio of 23.64, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 778.79%. research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

