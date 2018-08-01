Libra Credit (LBA) Market Cap Reaches $24.72 Million

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Libra Credit has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Libra Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003650 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00394722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00177747 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00026598 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Libra Credit Coin Profile

Libra Credit’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,689,284 coins. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Libra Credit is www.libracredit.io

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

