Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $909.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.66. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

In other Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 2,567 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $56,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LILA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

