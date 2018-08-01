LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Shares Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 45.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group opened at $86.08 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.07%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $263,766.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,863 shares of company stock worth $1,274,628. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LHC Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

