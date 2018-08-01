Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

LXRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals opened at $11.98 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 213.32% and a negative net margin of 140.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 433,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $4,307,777.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,924,615 shares of company stock worth $22,552,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.